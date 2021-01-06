Ascension Parish daycare to remain closed after judge dismisses case

BATON ROUGE - A judge has dismissed the Alphabet Soup Learning Center's challenge it filed against the Louisiana Department of Education after the daycare's license was pulled earlier this year.

The daycare has been closed since October while a judge reviewed the department's license revocation. On Thursday, a judge threw out the center's challenge to that ruling.

No one from Alphabet Soup appeared in court Thursday for its judicial review hearing.

The center has been fighting to stay open after a previous ruling where a judge upheld the Louisiana Department of Education's decision to pull their license.

The state department said there were 74 deficiencies over a two-year period. The state said one of the most egregious complaints, was over-medicating a child.