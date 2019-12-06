Ascension Parish Council agrees to pay outgoing parish president's legal fees

Kenny Matassa Photo: The Advocate

ASCENSION PARISH - The outgoing Ascension Parish Council has agreed that as one of its last acts, it will cover the costs of Parish President Kenny Matassa's legal defense fees.

The Advocate reports that his fees amount to a total of $231,839.

These fees were acquired during a 2017 trial involving charges of bribery against Matassa.

The decision to pay for the fees was reached with a 7-2 vote during the Council's Thursday night meeting.

In 2018 Matassa was acquitted of bribing a Gonzales City Council candidate. While not seeking a second term in office, incoming Parish President Clint Cointment takes over the job when he takes office in January.