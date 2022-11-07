Ascension Parish correctional officer arrested; allegedly sneaking contraband into jail

ASCENSION PARISH - An Ascension Parish correctional officer was arrested Monday for sneaking contraband into the jail after only four months on the job.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Adam Sylve Jr. was arrested and charged with four counts of introducing contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office.

Deputies said Sylve Jr. admitted to sneaking things in and was fired from the Corrections Division of the sheriff's office and then arrested.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said further arrests may be pending.