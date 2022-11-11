Ascension Parish Coroner IDs body found in Gonzales last weekend

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man’s body found last weekend in Gonzales.

The coroner says the body belongs to 54-year-old Jasper Morris. They also said they believe based on the autopsy performed that the case will be considered a murder.

The Gonzales Police Department received a call on Saturday morning about the body, which was found on the south side of Edenborne Parkway. It appeared to investigators that the body was dumped at the location it was found.

Gonzales Police said Morris was a transient with family that lived out of the state. He had not address on file, and investigators say they aren't even sure of the last place the man was known to be alive.

Police will continue to investigate.