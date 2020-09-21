68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish authorities search for felony theft suspect

57 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 September 21, 2020 8:08 AM September 21, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
34-year-old Michael Burris is a felony theft suspect wanted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Photo: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

ASCENSION PARISH - On Sunday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced its search for a felony theft suspect who they've asked members of the public to also keep an eye out for.  

The suspect is 34-year-old Michael Burris, 34, and anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line.

They can also contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days