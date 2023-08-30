Ascension Parish Animal Control rescues wayward tortoise

GONZALES - It may not have been a speedy getaway, but a tortoise in Ascension Parish apparently made a break from its home recently and is now being held at a local animal shelter.

Parish officials are spreading the word on social media, hoping to locate the owner.

They said an animal control team received a report of a "land tortoise in distress" in the New River Canal Wednesday morning.

The two officers, Curt Trepagnier and Isreal Millet, worked with sheriff's deputies to retrieve the African Tortoise and take it to Cara's House, the parish animal shelter.

The animal has been placed on a three-day hold. If the owner doesn't claim the tortoise within those three days, it will be placed up for adoption.