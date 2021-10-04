Ascension drainage issues to be topic of Monday meeting organized by local homeowner

ASCENSION - An Ascension Parish homeowner determined to get to the bottom of the delay in flood mitigation for Bayou Manchac has organized a meeting Monday morning.

The resident who decided to take action is John Rosso and he told WBRZ the purpose of the meeting is not for people to complain or argue in a disorderly fashion.

In the past, some similar meetings at other venues have gotten out of hand and that's why Rosso kept Monday's guest list limited.

Rosso said his intention is to step in and organize a way for officials to meet with people who are directly impacted by drainage issues in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, and St. James. But he wanted these meetings to be as productive as possible.

He says Congressman Garrett Graves is going to help lead the meeting and provide federal support along with Councilman Corey Orgeron.

The plan is to meet with other local leaders as they're expecting Parish Presidents, Mayors, State Representatives, and Drainage Directors.

Rosso has emphasized that the key lies in uniting the residents, who are the stakeholders, with the people who can do something about it.

This means that during Monday's meeting, the question to be addressed is not, "What's wrong?" but "What's being done to address the problem?"