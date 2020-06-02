89°
Ascension deputies looking for man who stole more than $300 in liquor

Tuesday, June 02 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities are looking for a man who walked into a liquor store in Ascension Parish and stole 'hundreds of dollars' worth of booze.

The sheriff's office says the theft happened Wednesday at the Hokus Pokus store on Airline Highway. The man reportedly walked out of the store with $340 worth of liquor.

The department shared photos of the suspect in hope that it might help identify the thief.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.

