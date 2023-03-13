Latest Weather Blog
Ascension deputies look for leads in dollar store shoplifting case
PRAIRIEVILLE - Sheriff’s deputies in Ascension Parish are looking for information on three individuals wanted in connection with shoplifting incident at a Prairieville dollar store.
Deputies say during the evening hours of Jan. 10, three individuals entered the Dollar General, located at 14354 Airline Highway, and were captured on video shoplifting items from the store totaling about $750 in miscellaneous items.
The male suspect is described as having a fade style haircut and was wearing jeans, brown boots and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a red, white and blue knit cap.
One of the female suspects was wearing a dark jacket and dark pants with pink shoes and was carrying a large black purse. The other female suspect had dark shoulder-length hair and was wearing a red shirt and dark pants while carrying a large black purse and a child.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact APSO at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device.
