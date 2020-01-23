63°
Ascension Closures: LA 73 reopened Thursday, more roadwork planned

8 hours 34 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 January 23, 2020 6:59 AM January 23, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Prairieville and Gonzales drivers may find that a repeat of Wednesday's traffic problems are in the works. 

Not only are closures expected at LA 73 (and possible railroad crossings at Coolidge Ave, Felix, and Pupera Road, weather permitting), but on Thursday morning, shortly after 6 a.m., an 18-wheeler jacknifed on I-10 (Westbound) at the Bluff overpass. 

The crash involved a second vehicle, and Louisiana State Police confirmed that no one was injured.

This accident was cleared by 9:30 a.m., but caused congestion for a time. 

Drivers headed west would have used Airline as an alternate route, but due to closure of LA 73, drivers were unable to access Airline. Some opted to use LA 929 as a cut-through from 73 to Airline. 

LA 73 was eventually reopened at the railroad crossing early Thursday afternoon.

Click here or follow @wbrztraffic for the latest traffic updates. 

 

