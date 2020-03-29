Ascension chemical plant employee found dead in PVC unit overnight

GEISMAR - A chemical plant employee was found dead after a four-hour search and recovery at the Westlake Chemical facility overnight.

The company did not release the name of the worker found dead and described the incident as an "accident" in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) unit at the Ascension Parish plant.

In a statement released to media Sunday, the company said plant operators lost contact with the worker in the PVC unit around 12:10 Sunday morning. The worker's body was recovered about four hours later.

In a prepared statement, a spokesperson said: "In addition to the plant’s rescue unit, emergency teams from Ascension Parish responded and assisted in the rescue and recovery efforts for the employee. The employee lost his life as a result of the accident and his body was recovered from the unit at approximately 4 a.m."

There is an investigation into what happened, the company said.

"Westlake Chemical deeply regrets this loss of life of a member of its employee family and the company extends its deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones of its employee," a company spokesperson said.

