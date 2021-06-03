Ascension authorities search for man accused of aggravated assault with firearm

Mark Darby

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities is Ascension Parish are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of attacking someone with a gun.

According to The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Mark Darby is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mark Darby is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line.

Citizens can also contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).