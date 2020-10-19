Ascension authorities respond to overnight shooting in Donaldsonville; one person injured

DONALDSONVILLE- According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, authorities were on the scene of an active shooting situation early Monday (Oct. 19) morning in Donaldsonville.

Around 1:58 a.m., the Sheriff's Office released an update via email, stating that it was investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight.

At least one person was wounded during the incident and officials say the individual was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Information related to the extent of their injuries was not provided.

Though additional details related to the shooting were not immediately available, authorities said further information will be provided later Monday.

This article will be updated with that information as soon as it is received.