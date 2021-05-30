81°
Ascension and St. James Deputies looking for two suspects involved in recent string of vehicle burglaries
ASCENSION - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information identifying two suspects who are responsible for approximately twenty vehicle burglaries that occurred at several hotels in Donaldsonville and St. James between the hours of 10 p.m. and midnight Saturday night.
The suspects are seen on surveillance video walking up to vehicles and punching the glass window and then removing valuables from vehicles.
The suspect vehicle involved is a older model white Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information on this case are urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636, text 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.
