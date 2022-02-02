As mobile sports betting goes live, LSU looks to cash in with email blasted to many, including some students

BATON ROUGE - Shortly after mobile sports betting went live across much of Louisiana Friday morning, LSU attempted to cash in as part of a partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

An email sent from GEAUX-MAIL, the official email of LSU Athletics, offered students, faculty, fans and anyone else on the email list $300 in free bets after an initial $20 wager with Caesars Sportsbook.

"I thought it was strange that the students got mailed about gambling," said student Jeramie Britt. "Just because I think we're in a young age group where people are a bit more vulnerable to impulses. I don't know if that was the best decision on them to do that."

The message addressed to "Tiger Fans" tells them to "rejoice" and place their first bet now that mobile betting is available in 55 parishes.

"I do think it's a little strange that LSU is promoting it, considering a lot of the students aren't 21," said student Ian Chesson. "I mean, I don't think they shouldn't have. It's just kind of odd."

The ad does note only those 21 and older can participate.

The email was sent to any students, faculty and fans who subscribed to emails from LSU Athletics.

WBRZ asked some students who are under 21 and receive LSU Athletics emails if they got the promotional email. They said they had not.

In September, LSU signed a "multi-year, seven-figure deal" with Caesars to make it the exclusive sportsbook of the athletics department.

In a press release from the university at the time of the announcement, Caesars noted it would "not market to students or fans under the age of 21."

WBRZ asked officials with the university and the athletics department Friday afternoon how many people received the email, if any of them were under 21 and if more promotional messages should be expected.

Channel 2 did not receive responses to those questions.