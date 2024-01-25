As Kayshon Boutte helped lead LSU offense, Tigers star was gambling on games, police say

BATON ROUGE - Kayshon Boutte wore the coveted No. 7 in his final season at LSU, bearing the jersey number awarded to a Tigers football player critical to the team’s offense. State police investigators say that, at the same time, he was gambling illegally, even on LSU sporting events.

Police arrested the New Iberia native Thursday and accused him of computer fraud and illegal gaming. Investigators say he lied about his age to an online sportsbook and placed nearly 9,000 wagers before he turned 21.

FanDuel, an online gambling company, contacted Louisiana State Police last July, saying it had evidence that someone had built an account illegally. LSU said Thursday it heard about the allegation about the same time.

“Since then, we have fully cooperated with all relevant authorities involved in the investigation and will continue to do so,” a statement from LSU sports information director Michael Bonnette. “We have no evidence that any other student-athletes participated in these prohibited activities, and we are grateful for measures that detect and discourage sports gambling related misconduct.”

State Police said Boutte made at least 17 wagers on college football games, including at least six involving LSU.

Boutte set a Southeastern Conference record for receiving in 2020, with 308 yards against Ole Miss.

Despite playing in only 11 games during 2022 (he started in 10), Boutte was the Tigers’ second-leading receiver, with 538 yards in 11 games. He also had a 41-yard run against Southern. The three-year letterman was drafted in the sixth round of last year’s NFL draft by the New England Patriots.

An injury knocked him out midway through the 2021 season.

Boutte turned 21 last May, making any bet placed after that legal.