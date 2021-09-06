As death toll rises, state shuts down nursing homes that evacuated residents to makeshift shelter

First responders spent much of Wednesday and Thursday rescuing residents from the mass shelter

INDEPENDENCE - State health officials are shutting down several nursing homes that evacuated more than 800 residents to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish that is now tied to at least seven deaths.

On Sunday, Louisiana Department of Health released a statement regarding the facility:

LDH learned these facilities planned to evacuate on Friday. We as the state had advised all residents in impacted areas to be wherever they planned to ride out the storm by Saturday afternoon.

Upon two in-person site visits prior to landfall it did appear that from a facility standpoint the minimum necessary components to provide a safe sheltering environment for a very short period of time were met.

Conditions clearly deteriorated following the storm. According to LDH surveyors, residents’ basic care needs were not met. Residents were in varying stages of undress, and were not adequately attended to. There were piles of linens and trash on the floor, and a stench of urine and feces throughout the building. And it was clear to receiving hospitals that residents had been neglected.

The operator of these nursing homes failed to communicate the dire situation to the state and ask for help. Then when LDH went on-site post storm upon receiving concerns from third parties of deteriorating conditions at the facility, this operator expelled LDH from the property and prevented the completion of our assessment.

As soon as we had confirmed conditions at the facility had deteriorated, LDH took immediate action. On Wednesday and Thursday, we worked around the clock to get residents to immediate safety. That was our top priority. Since then we have been connecting with families to locate their loved ones and, pending further regulatory action, our State Health Officer ordered that these 7 facilities are prohibited from admitting or repatriating residents.

Louisiana's chief health officer, Dr. Joseph Kanter, announced Saturday that the state health department ordered the shutdown of seven facilities across Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans and Terrebonne parishes.

-River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish

-South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish

-Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish

-Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish

-West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish

-Maison DeVille Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish

-Maison DeVille Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish

Roughly 850 people evacuated from those nursing homes were rushed to the makeshift shelter in Independence on Aug. 27 ahead of Hurricane Ida. In the days following the storm, four people died, and representatives from the health department were blocked from checking on complaints of deplorable conditions at the warehouse, which reportedly took on water and encountered issues with its generators.

“What happened in Independence is reprehensible, and I know there are many families hurting as a result,” LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips said. “Today’s action against these facilities is needed. There is more to come. Our Department’s mission is to advance the health and wellbeing of our residents — and that includes our vulnerable nursing home residents.”

The remaining residents were rescued from the facility Wednesday and Thursday, more than a dozen of whom were sent to hospitals. In the days since that rescue, another three evacuees have died.