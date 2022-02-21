Arsonist left burning bag of clothes outside apartment

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of trying to set fire to an apartment building last month was arrested over the weekend.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Jerald Pullins, 26, was arrested Sunday and booked on two counts of aggravated arson. On Jan. 22, investigators believe Pullins placed a bag of clothing on the steps of a unit at the Green View East Apartments on N Ardenwood Drive and set fire to it.

The department said the fire caused $1,500 worth of damage.

Pullins was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail Sunday.