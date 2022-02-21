79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arsonist left burning bag of clothes outside apartment

6 hours 6 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, February 21 2022 Feb 21, 2022 February 21, 2022 6:31 AM February 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of trying to set fire to an apartment building last month was arrested over the weekend.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Jerald Pullins, 26, was arrested Sunday and booked on two counts of aggravated arson. On Jan. 22, investigators believe Pullins placed a bag of clothing on the steps of a unit at the Green View East Apartments on N Ardenwood Drive and set fire to it.

The department said the fire caused $1,500 worth of damage.

Trending News

Pullins was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail Sunday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days