Arson to blame for house fire on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive

4 years 9 months 1 week ago Wednesday, October 10 2018 Oct 10, 2018 October 10, 2018 4:53 AM October 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a home is considered a total loss after an early morning fire.

The fire was reported after 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. Crews arrived at the scene to find the rear of the home engulfed in flames. Authorities say the house was vacant and no injuries were reported. 

Investigators have ruled the fire as arson.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.

