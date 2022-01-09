64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arson investigators called to vehicle fire on St. Peter Ave

4 years 2 weeks 6 days ago Tuesday, December 19 2017 Dec 19, 2017 December 19, 2017 8:18 PM December 19, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say arson is suspected in a vehicle fire that occurred near Brownfields.

According to fire officials, the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 11000 block of St. Peter Avenue Tuesday evening.

Investigators were called to the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be arson. Though the fire happened under the carport, only the vehicle was damaged.

The loss is estimated to be around $10,000.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days