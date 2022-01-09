64°
Arson investigators called to vehicle fire on St. Peter Ave
BATON ROUGE- Authorities say arson is suspected in a vehicle fire that occurred near Brownfields.
According to fire officials, the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 11000 block of St. Peter Avenue Tuesday evening.
Investigators were called to the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be arson. Though the fire happened under the carport, only the vehicle was damaged.
The loss is estimated to be around $10,000.
