63°
Latest Weather Blog
Arson attack scorches home off Gardere Lane, displaces family of 4
BATON ROUGE - A family of four was displaced after an arson attack scorched their home off Gardere Lane.
The St. George Fire Protection District said the fire happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at a home on General Beauregard Avenue, in a neighborhood off Gardere Lane.
Crews arrived to find flames coming from the side of the home, reaching from the first floor up to the attic. The blaze was put out before it could spread to the rest of the building.
No one was injured, officials say. The Red Cross was contacted to help the family of four displaced by the fire.
Trending News
Fire investigators determined the blaze was intentionally set. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact investigators at (225) 251-4890.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of tools off church property for...
-
DEMCO helps Florida get the lights back on after hurricane
-
K9 recovering after suspect shot at deputies in Tangipahoa Parish
-
High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy ticketed for DWI, suspended
-
Woman arrested in capital area after murder in St. John Parish
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League