Arson attack scorches home off Gardere Lane, displaces family of 4

BATON ROUGE - A family of four was displaced after an arson attack scorched their home off Gardere Lane.

The St. George Fire Protection District said the fire happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday at a home on General Beauregard Avenue, in a neighborhood off Gardere Lane.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the side of the home, reaching from the first floor up to the attic. The blaze was put out before it could spread to the rest of the building.

No one was injured, officials say. The Red Cross was contacted to help the family of four displaced by the fire.

Fire investigators determined the blaze was intentionally set. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact investigators at (225) 251-4890.