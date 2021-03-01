Arrested BRPD officer allegedly took seized drugs, gave them to a friend

BATON ROUGE - Investigators say a Baton Rouge cop arrested for giving out drugs was caught taking department-seized marijuana by one of his fellow officers.

Arrest records obtained by WBRZ Monday said Jason Acree was charged last week after another officer caught him taking marijuana seized by BRPD and slipping it into zip-lock bags. Investigators said surveillance cameras caught the act on video.

When his co-worker questioned Acree about the marijuana, he allegedly said he was giving the drugs to a friend who uses THC vape pens.

Detectives were able to determine that friend's identity and executed a search warrant at his home on Feb. 23. That person told officers that Acree was a family friend who'd given him both marijuana and THC vape pens on several occasions. He added that Acree had brought him up to 10 of those pens since 2019.

The man claimed he did not know where Acree got the drugs but said he was aware Acree worked at BRPD and that he would sometimes drive a marked police unit while delivering the marijuana.

Officers found a plastic baggie containing marijuana and several THC vape pens while searching the friend's home.

Acree was ultimately arrested this past Friday on charges including malfeasance and possession with intent to distribute. He spent 12 years with the department, including six in the narcotics division.