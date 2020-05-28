Arrest made in New Year's Day murder that was misidentified as drug overdose

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest in a killing that was initially misidentified as a drug overdose on New Year's Day.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Thursday that officers arrested Bryan Price, 28, for the murder of Joah Ross. Ross was found dead Jan. 1 in his home on Jackson Avenue.

Shortly after Ross' body was discovered that evening, the coroner's office determined that he had died of an overdose, due in-part to drugs that were found inside his home. However, the death turned into a police investigation after funeral home workers discovered a gunshot wound while prepping his body.

At the time, EBR Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said the worker who investigated the scene would be formally disciplined for violating policies and procedures by not examining the body properly and missing the bullet hole.

"I feel like they've done us a grave injustice starting out," Ross' sister, Jamie Edwards, said in January. "Now there's no way of knowing what we've wiped away from the crime scene."

Police said an anonymous tip led to the arrest of Ross' suspected killer five months later.

Price was booked on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.