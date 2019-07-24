Arrest made in death of Ole Miss student; suspect attended same university

HARMONTON MI — An arrest has been made in the death of an Ole Miss student whose body was found over the weekend about 30 miles from campus.

WLBT reports Brandon Theesfeld, 22, was arrested Tuesday. It was not immediately announced what charges he is facing.

He was seen leaving the Lafayette County courthouse late Tuesday morning.

Brandon Theesfeld leaving the Lafayette County Courthouse after his first court appearance pic.twitter.com/7US9HoH1nE — Jake Thompson (@JakeThompsonOE) July 23, 2019

Theesfeld's Facebook page says he began classes at Ole Miss in 2016. A statement from the school says Theesfeld has been suspended from the university.

A message from Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks: pic.twitter.com/abWuRfvjnz — Ole Miss (@OleMissRebels) July 23, 2019

News outlets report deputies patrolling near Harmontown on Saturday found the body of 21-year-old Alexandria 'Ally' Kostial, of St. Louis, Missouri. Authorities had said they believed her death involved foul play, though it's unclear what lead to that conclusion.

The University of Mississippi said Kostial was working toward a bachelor's degree in marketing. Kostial's father, Keith Kostial, posted on Facebook that his daughter had been attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at the university. He says she graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2016.