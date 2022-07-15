80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arrest made after gunfire reported at Denham Springs bar Friday morning

3 hours 58 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, July 15 2022 Jul 15, 2022 July 15, 2022 12:37 PM July 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - One person is in custody after deputies say he fired gunshots in the parking lot of a bar in Denham Springs Friday morning.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said several suspects got into a fight inside the bar before continuing it in the parking lot. Deputies responded to shots fired around 1 a.m. in the 7700 block of Magnolia Beach Road.

Ravont'e Thomas, 24, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for illegal use of a weapon on a $10,000 bond.

Trending News

No one was injured in the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days