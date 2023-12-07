All power fully restored after 42,000 people experienced outages, DEMCO officials say

UPDATE: According to DEMCO officials, all power is fully restored to the areas that experienced outages. The company plans to continue monitoring the situation.

WALKER - Thousands of people have been affected by power outages from Walker to Watson Thursday night, according to DEMCO's power maps.

At its peak, 42,000 people experienced an outage, but it's down to 7,000 as of 9:00 p.m., according to DEMCO officials. Outages reach across Livingston Parish with some of it reaching into East Baton Rouge Parish.

DEMCO power maps show the size of the outage, and the current cause of the outage is unknown, according to DEMCO officials.

This is a developing story.