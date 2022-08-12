Armed robbery suspects led officers on high-speed chase through multiple parishes Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement pursued a pair of suspects across the Mississippi River bridge in a chase that spanned three different parishes Friday morning.

The pursuit was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge and soon crossed over into West Baton Rouge Parish. Sources said the chase eventually moved onto US 190 and made it all the way to LA 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Two people were taken into custody, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the suspects were wanted for an armed robbery in Mississippi.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the chase, but officials said the chase began in the Baton Rouge area.

This is a developing story.