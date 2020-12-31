Armed robbery suspect booked with bond over half a million; deputies search for others involved

ST. MARY - One Patterson man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for home invasion and armed robbery, in addition to possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery involving three male suspects on Wednesday, Dec. 30 near Zenor Rd. and Hwy 90.

Throughout the investigation, 32 year old Tyson Jeffery James Celestine was found as one of the three suspects.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Celestine’s home and found one pound of marijuana during the search.

Celestine was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has been set at $550,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960.