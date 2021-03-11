Armed gang with stolen gun mugged victim at home

BATON ROUGE – A group of people face charges for mugging a woman at a home in North Baton Rouge this week.

Police arrested Dinisia and Franklin Moore, Dupree Dryan, Tyrone Palmer, Adriann Stewart and Alexis Beverly on charges related to armed robbery or principal to armed robbery.

Detectives said the group was armed with at least two guns and attacked two people at a home on Vaughn Drive off Plank Road. Police said the group threatened and attacked the people at the home and stole a cell phone and car keys.

The group was arrested when police found them nearby after the incident. When arrested, police said they found two guns hidden in the getaway car – one of the weapons had been reported stolen.

Police did not elaborate on if the group knew the victims.



