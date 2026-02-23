House Speaker Mike Johnson suggests Congress is unlikely to agree on President Donald Trump's tariffs

WASHINGTON — Louisiana native House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested that Congress is unlikely to agree on President Donald Trump's tariffs after the Supreme Court struck down the global tariffs on Friday.

Following the decision, President Trump said he would impose a global 10% tariff as an alternative before announcing that he would increase the tariffs to 15% on Saturday.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday enabling him to bypass Congress and impose the tariffs for up to 150 days unless extended legislatively.

"It's going to be a challenge to find a consensus on any path forward on the tariffs on the legislative side," Johnson said on Monday. "That is why I think you see so much attention on the executive side, the executive branch, and what they're doing and how they're reacting to the ruling and all the rest."

Trump's new 10% tariff is scheduled to take effect on Tuesday.

