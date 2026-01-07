Latest Weather Blog
LSU adds three transfers from Florida on Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - LSU is making sure to attack the transfer portal and added three new additions on Wednesday.
Tuesday night, Lane Kiffin along with linebacker Whit Weeks were seen sitting courtside at the LSU men's basketball game. They were joined by Florida wide receiver transfer Eugene "Tre" Wilson III and Arizona St. quarterback transfer Sam Leavitt.
Wilson then committed to the Tigers on Wednesday morning. Wilson played in eight games in his redshirt sophomore season with the Gators. He recorded 239 yards and three touchdowns.
Also Wednesday, the Tigers added two specialists from Florida.
Punter Hayden Craig and long snapper Mack Mulhern made things official with LSU. Neither player saw any action in their true freshman season. They follow coach Joe Houston to Baton Rouge as Houston will serve as LSU's special teams coordinator.
The transfer portal closes on Jan. 16.
