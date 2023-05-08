Latest Weather Blog
Argument led to chaotic gunfight in downtown Baton Rouge late Sunday night; one person shot
BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot in downtown Baton Rouge after an argument led to multiple people firing guns late Sunday night.
Police reportedly found the victim sometime around 10:30 p.m. near the Raising Cane's River Center along South River Road. Authorities told WBRZ the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
A BRPD spokesperson told WBRZ that a crowd was gathered near the corner of South River Road and North Boulevard when an argument led to at least three people firing shots.
The gunfire also appeared to have shot out a window at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. Workers were seen Monday morning working to cover up the opening to protect the building from potential rain.
Workers at LASM are quickly trying to cover a shattered window before the rain comes. It’s one of two panes that were shot out in last nights shooting. No damage on the inside. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/gEkfpyvxRV— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) May 8, 2023
As of Monday morning, police have not identified any suspects in the shooting.
