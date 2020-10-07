Areas still shattered from Laura now under evacuation orders ahead of next hurricane

LAKE CHARLES - A mandatory evacuation was ordered by parish officials in Lake Charles Wednesday.

The southwestern area of Louisiana is expected to be impacted by Hurricane Delta as early as Friday.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury posted on social media Wednesday: "The Calcasieu Parish Executive Policy Group just issued a mandatory evacuation for Calcasieu Parish."

The evacuation order begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The evacuation order comes as the area still deals with the post-storm impacts of Laura.

Also Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards requested federal assistance in a letter to President Trump in advance of Delta. This comes after just Tuesday, the Governor declared a state of emergency for the storm, allowing for state preparations to begin and to help local government as they respond.

Similar evacuation orders as Lake Charles were issued in Jeff Davis Parish and Cameron Parish.

There were also localized - or partial- evacuation orders issued for Iberia Parish, St. Mary Parish and Vermilion Parish.

