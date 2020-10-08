THE LATEST: Hurricane Delta targets southwest Louisiana landfall Friday afternoon

HURRICANE DELTA: (See forecast cone here) As of 7 am Thursday, Hurricane Delta was moving northwest across the southern Gulf of Mexico at 15mph with maximum sustained winds of 100mph. Delta made a first landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Puerto Morelos on Wednesday morning. A second landfall is expected in Louisiana on Friday afternoon.

Delta is already showing signs of re-strengthening. Strengthening is expected to continue into the early morning hours on Friday as Delta moves northwest into a favorable upper-level environment and over relatively deep warm waters of the central Gulf of Mexico. Delta may make it back to category three status by early Friday. By this time, an upper level trough will start to turn the hurricane north into cooler water and cause increasing shear meaning a decrease in intensity expected before Delta makes landfall Friday afternoon. However, as the wind shear causes weakening the hurricane's wind field is forecast to expand, which will increase the storm surge and wind threats. Regardless of Delta's landfall intensity, life-threatening storm surge and strong winds are likely over a large portion of south Louisiana. The storm is expected to move across the region quickly and weaken quickly with rain and wind greatly easing by Saturday morning.

HURRICANE WARNINGS have been issued for coastal locations from Sabine Pass, TX to Morgan City, LA and inland for St. Mary Parish. This means that hurricane conditions are likely within 36 hours. Rush to complete preparations on your home, double check your supply kit and listen to orders from local officials.

TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS have been issued for coastal areas east of St. Mary Parish including Grand Isle, LA. and inland for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties. This means that tropical storm conditions are likely within 36 hours. Stay up to date with the latest forecasts.

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES have been posted through Saturday afternoon for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana Parishes as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties. Downpours from Hurricane Delta could result in 3-7 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts leading to areas of street and poor drainage flooding. Remember to never drive across a flooded road.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Today will feel tropical and look stormy. With highs near 80 degrees expect cloud cover and some showers. The wind should be rather tame through Thursday night. Overnight lows will be warm, in the mid 70s.

Up Next: If the current track holds and a central Louisiana landfall occurs, the worst weather in the Baton Rouge Metro Area will be Friday afternoon and evening. Impacts would include:

--Times of heavy rain are expected with 2-6 inches falling across the area. Higher amounts will be closer to the Atchafalaya Basin and lower amounts closer to I-55. Street and poor drainage flooding is possible but river flooding is unlikely.

--Sustained winds over 39mph are increasingly likely along and west of the Mississippi River, some much higher gusts are possible as well. Tree damage and power outages are possible

--Brief tornadoes may occur on Friday. Be alert to any warnings.

The system is expected to pull away to the northeast on Saturday night with clearing conditions for the second half of the weekend. A cold front is even expected to wind by next week. Click here to see the full 7-day forecast.

