Aramis Jackson gets life in 2010 slaying; Listen to chilling 911 call made by victim's daughter

BATON ROUGE - A plea deal was reached in the high-profile murder of a woman and the shooting injury of her small child in their Beauregard Town home almost seven years ago.

The deal means Aramis Jackson won't be put to death for killing Alexandra Engler, 42, and the injuring of her daughter, Ariana. The shooting happened in 2010.

Jackson is expected to be sentenced to life in prison plus fifty years for murder and attempted murders. He will not be eligible for parole. Previously, prosecutors had planned to pursue the death penalty in the case.

> SEE the DA's case against Jackson here; It includes crime scene photos; Discretion is advised. Click HERE.

> LISTEN to the 911 call made by Ariana, Engler's daughter. Ariana was also shot but survived. The call is chilling, discretion is advised. Click HERE.