Aramis Jackson gets life in 2010 slaying; Listen to chilling 911 call made by victim's daughter
BATON ROUGE - A plea deal was reached in the high-profile murder of a woman and the shooting injury of her small child in their Beauregard Town home almost seven years ago.
The deal means Aramis Jackson won't be put to death for killing Alexandra Engler, 42, and the injuring of her daughter, Ariana. The shooting happened in 2010.
Jackson is expected to be sentenced to life in prison plus fifty years for murder and attempted murders. He will not be eligible for parole. Previously, prosecutors had planned to pursue the death penalty in the case.
Victim's mom said, "the pain cannot be fathomed" as she addressed Jackson. @WBRZ— Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) February 24, 2017
Investigators said DNA linked Jackson to the home invasion and shooting in Beauregard Town.
Jackson, who was 20 at the time of the shooting, was arrested days later outside New Orleans where he'd taken a bus from Baton Rouge to meet a woman he met on the internet. The woman did not know of the crime, reports indicated at the time. At first, police said there were two suspects but only Jackson was arrested and charged. It's believed Jackson wanted to steal a TV he saw inside the home in the 600 block of Beauregard Street in September 2010.
Engler was shot execution-style in front of her daughter, Ariana, who was then shot three times. Ariana was able to crawl away, play dead and called police from a cell phone. When police arrived, they found her in the back of the home. Ariana is now 16-years-old.
