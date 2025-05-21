APSO: Two wanted after drive-by shooting in Donaldsonville leaves three injured

DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects after a shooting that left three people injured overnight.

According to the Sheriff's Office, around midnight Saturday morning, deputies responded near St. Vincent Street and 5th Street in reference to shots being fired.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that three people were shot and were transported to a nearby hospital in a personal vehicle. All three victims are in stable condition at this time.

Through the initial investigation, deputies discovered a crowd of people were gathered in front of a residence on St. Vincent Street when a white Honda Accord drove by and fired shots. The shots struck the three victims and also multiple cars and residences.

Deputies say that the Honda Accord was occupied by 24-year-old Winston Foster and 20-year-old Travis Jones.

Both Jones and Foster have not been located and are wanted for assault by drive-by shooting, three counts attempted first-degree murder, eight counts aggravated damage to property, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device.