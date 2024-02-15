49°
APSO: 'Family matter' causes road closure on Hwy. 42 in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says a "family matter" was the cause for a closure on Highway 42 Sunday.
The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. on LA 42 near Cully Broussard Road in Prairieville. APSO says deputies responded to an incident involving a "family matter" in the area.
Around 4 p.m., the sheriff's office shared a post on Facebook suggesting that residents avoid the area. The post also assured that there was no immediate threat to the public at that time.
The sheriff's office says the incident was resolved with no injuries and the roadway has been reopened.
