April showers start this afternoon

Keep your umbrella close by all week!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The humidity will slowly return today. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies. A few showers are expected to bubble up north of Baton Rouge after 1 pm. Any shower activity will be brief and will die down as the sun sets. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Up Next: Wednesday will bring another increase in humidity and showers will be moving in late along a cold front. Before any showers and storms, there will be a few peaks of sun and temperatures near 80 degrees. Most areas will see rain overnight and early Thursday morning as the boundary passes through. A few storms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds, a heavy downpour, and frequent lightning. Scattered afternoon showers will continue to be possible every afternoon for the rest of the forecast. Temperatures will trend in the low 80s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

