Applications open for teachers to receive up to $500 to support creative classroom programs

GONZALES - Online applications are open for a program allowing Ascension Parish teachers to receive money to support their creative teaching ideas.

REV and REV Business has opened applications for its annual classroom grants program Reach-a-Kid, Teach-a-Kid. The program provides funding for teachers to pioneer new and creative teaching and learning methods. The 2021 winners used the funding to teach elementary and middle schoolers how to cook, code, and other lessons that aren't taught in a typical classroom setting.

“Supporting education has always been and will continue to be a primary focus of our local community efforts,” says Josh Descant, CEO of REV/REV Business. “The teachers of our educational system are responsible for the most important work that underpins many important aspects of our community, and it’s always rewarding to see how much effort they invest and impact they make with the Reach-A-Kid, Teach-A-Kid program.”

Applications for the grant are open online until Oct. 3.