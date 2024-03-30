App developed by Baton Rouge native aims to connect beauticians and clients for easy booking, 'beauty emergencies'

BATON ROUGE- Dozens of businesses in the capital region are now connected by a new app "BeautyFindr," created by Baton Rouge native Annabeth Guillory.

The app, which Guillory said was designed to make scheduling beauty appointments easy by creating a network of stylists and beauticians, went live two weeks ago. Thirty-one businesses in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles have already opted-in to be part of the network.

Guillory says she hopes to eventually be partnered with beauticians across the state — and one day nationally.

Guillory said the idea behind BeautyFindr was conceived when she experienced a makeup artist cancelling their appointment on the day of her maternity photos.

"I remember sitting in the parking lot thinking, 'Why is it not easy?' That's when I said 'Oh my gosh,' and the app idea came to me and that is also when the SOS feature came into play," Guillory said.

Guillory added a feature so clients can look for same-day and emergency booking for users in a similar situations as hers. Developers said beauticians can charge more for the convenience, including tip and service fee.

Guillory said BeautyFindr can be used in any situation, whether a client wants an appointment months in advance or immediately.

"This is a large network of people at your fingertips," Guillory said. "It serves a purpose on both sides."

Camryn Cotten, a hair stylist at SOHO Boutique Salon, says the app is a game-changer when clients cancel their appointment in short notice. She says she believes BeautyFindr will increase her clientele and stylists that are just starting out.

"A lot of young girls I find go through phases of getting their hair done and so having this app that I can actually reach out to people that want their hair done and are looking to get their hair done. I find that it makes the process a lot easier," Cotten said.

Services available to schedule on BeautyFindr include hair, makeup, permanent makeup, facials and more.

