Antelope jumps fence, prompts brief shutdown at Baton Rouge Zoo

2 hours 26 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 April 23, 2019 12:28 PM April 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Zoo was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a scared animal escaped its enclosure.

BREC officials confirmed a small Nile Lechwe, an endangered species of antelope, got loose Tuesday morning. A Zoo spokesperson said the animal was "spooked" by something and managed to jump a fence, prompting the zoo to shut down for about 30 minutes.

The antelope was eventually sedated and moved to a non-viewing closure without any significant injuries. Visitors were herded to a secure area until the animal was captured.

A portion of the railing around the animal's exhibit was broken during the escape. Crews are now working to repair the enclosure. 

It's the second instance in about a month's time that an animal has gotten loose at the zoo. Last month, a small primate escaped its enclosure. The zoo is still looking into that escape, an official told WBRZ Tuesday.

