Another weather pattern flip

After a chilly weekend, thermometers will be on the way back up.

THE FORECAST:

Today through Tomorrow: In a carryover from Sunday, your Monday will bring abundant sunshine. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s with winds shifting to the southwest at 5-10mph. Overnight, clear skies will let lows land in the upper 40s.

Up Next: A moderating trend in temperatures will continue through mid-week. With continued sunshine, Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs in the low 70s. A normal high for the time of year is in the low 60s. Nighttime lows will end up in the low to mid 50s. By late week, skies will have a few more clouds, but rain is not expected until at least Saturday.

THE SCIENCE: Weak surface high pressure along the Gulf Coast will keep skies mostly clear through midweek while a wind change to the southwest will result in moderating temperatures. Stronger high pressure in the Pacific Northwest will send a cold front into the forecast area by Friday. That boundary will lose its southern push and will stall before retreating north as a warm front. The halt will be due in part to continued southerly flow that may bring enough low level moisture to allow fog development by Wednesday and Thursday Mornings. Forecast models then develop a surface low pressure system over the Red River Valley and the associated cold front will bring the best precipitation chances of the 7-Day forecast on Sunday. By the middle of next week a more dicey pattern seems to unfold with forecast models hinting at a significant Gulf of Mexico low pressure system and thus the possibility of a heavy rain event.

--Josh