Another trial delay for prosecutor accused of felony hit and run

NEW ROADS - There's yet another trial delay for the prosecutor facing felony charges tied to a 2021 hit and run on False River.

Watch live newscasts here

The WBRZ Investigative Unit found that since Chris Richard's arrest in August 2021, he's had six continuances in his case. Richard is now scheduled to go to trial in October.

Richard was charged with felony hit and run, careless operation and negligent injuring. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a $6,000 fine.

Officials said three children were sharing a tube in the waterway when they were hit by a boat, reportedly being driven by Richard. Witnesses said that boat and its occupants fled the scene of the crash before law enforcement arrived.

The department said in a news release announcing the arrest that Richard reportedly jumped into the water to check on the kids but then got back on his boat and left. One of the children suffered a fractured pelvis and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge.

Tara Elwell owns a camp on False River. She also happens to be an attorney from Lafayette.

"It surprised me that a fellow attorney could bail on a situation," Elwell said in the days following the crash. "We are supposed to be officers of the court and do good by people. To leave children knowing they are hurt. I can't understand it."

Richard remains out of jail on a $40,000 bond.