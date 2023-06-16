80°
'Another senseless killing;' Police release identity of man killed in shooting on N.35th Street

4 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 April 26, 2019 7:46 PM April 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a fatal shooting Friday evening on N. 35th Street.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. 35th near Zion Street.

Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Deldrian Cox.

"It doesn't make any sense," Deputy Chief Robert McGarner told WBRZ. "It's another senseless killing. You have to take care of these babies when they're small. You can't wait until they're teens to teach them about life."

Authorities believe the incident happened because of a disagreement between Cox and an unknown individual.

McGarner says more information will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

