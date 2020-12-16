Another Broken Egg Cafe picks downtown Baton Rouge for new location

Photo courtesy: Another Broken Egg twitter

BATON ROUGE- A new breakfast restaurant is coming to downtown Baton Rouge.

Another Broken Egg Cafe will be opening a new location in the new IBM building at the corner of Lafayette and North Street. It's is expected to open this summer.

The Double R Restaurant Group announced its plans for the new store in a news release sent out Thursday. The new restaurant will be the third Another Broken Egg Cafe in Baton Rouge.

The group's president released the following statement regarding the downtown location:

"We've been following the growth of downtown for a couple of years now. We feel that with the addition of more hotels as well as the residential component, the area is ready for Another Broken Egg."

Double R Restaurant Group is the largest franchisee of Another Broken Egg Cafe. The group owns 24 cafes in the southeast, including the two already operating in Baton Rouge.

The restaurant also announced plans to open a fourth location on Airline Highway between Highland and Barringer Foreman early next year.