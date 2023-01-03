Another arrest made in man's death following sand bar fight on West Pearl River

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Deputies are investigating an incident that resulted in one person's death Saturday evening along the West Pearl River.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, authorities were dispatched to the sand bar on the West Pearl River just south of the Davis Landing Boat Launch Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

Deputies learned there had been a "disturbance" between two groups of individuals which resulted in a physical altercation.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Jeffery Howell, 46, of Pearl River.

According to a report from The Times-Picayune, Howell had recently undergone surgery to remove a tumor and still had staples in his head.

St. Tammany Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said that Howell died from a blow to the head near the scar from his surgery three weeks ago. "The cause of death was blunt head trauma. He was fresh on an operation on his head to remove a malignancy," Preston said.

Cameron Alphonso, 21, was arrested and initially charged with manslaughter, but further investigations upgraded his charge to second-degree murder. Alden Kindergran, 23, was arrested for one count of disturbing the peace.

Both men were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail. Kindergran was released Sunday afternoon on a $750 bond.

20-year-old Blaine Manalle of Slidell was arrested on Monday. She was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Tuesday, 23-year-old Thomas Jones was arrested for disturbing the peace in connection with the deadly incident.

"Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and collect facts and information that may potentially lead to additional arrests," the sheriff's office said in a news release.