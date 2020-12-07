Annual showcase, Dancing for Big Buddy 2020 held virtually

BATON ROUGE - The Big Buddy program in Baton Rouge has been working to provide fun yet educational free weekend/after-school programs to capital city youths for over 40 years.

One of the most popular annual events that sponsors the nonprofit's efforts is the Dancing for Big Buddy showcase.

The event, normally a large, in-person gathering in downtown Baton Rouge, was adjusted to a virtual event that was filmed in Baton Rouge's Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard.

Dancing for Big Buddy ready to stream from the Main Library at Goodwood. #d4bb2020 pic.twitter.com/nPstC5MLVf — mstein@ebrpl.com (@MarySteinEBRPL) December 5, 2020

Organizers moved the showcase to a virtual format for the health and safety of everyone involved amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 event kicked off Friday, Dec. 4 with WBRZ's Johnston von Springer featuring some of his best dance moves! Other local celebrities who stunned audiences as they whisked their partners across the dance floor included Katie Schellack of the Vascular Clinic, James "Big Brown" Joseph of Big Brown Cares, and Elif Chaisson of CSRS.

The dancers took over the dance floor all for the sake of charity, hoping to encourage locals to support Big Buddy's free mentorship/after-school programs with monetary donations.

This year marked the 14th year the nonprofit held Dancing for Big Buddy, and as always it was an event to remember!

Click here for more on how you can support Big Buddy!