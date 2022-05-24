Annual service held for fallen law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- Family members and law enforcement met at Healing Place church on Highland Road Tuesday for the annual memorial for officers who were killed in the line of duty.

"I think it's important to keep their memories alive because they made the ultimate sacrifice," East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said.

Gautreaux says this service helps families of fallen officers know they are not alone.

"It brings the families together and they know that it is not just an individual thing, that there are other families that have gone through the same thing they are going through."

Gautreaux says it also helps those who are currently working in law enforcement. He says many of them knew some of those who died. He says it also serves as a reminder that tragedy can strike at any moment.

"We would like to say that we haven't lost anybody, but in this world today it is going to happen," Gautreaux said. "The men and women who wear these uniforms, they know it's going to happen, and it could happen to them any day."

Even though this service can be emotional for many, it helps families remember the accomplishments of their loved ones.

"It's a somber one, but it's a celebration too. A celebration to all the men and women who have gone before and lost their life serving the community," Gautreaux said.

He is also thankful for the support law enforcement receives in Baton Rouge whenever there is a tragedy involving an officer.

State Police will also hold a service tomorrow at State Police Headquarters.