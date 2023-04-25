Angry mom accused of knife attack

Roma Zarangue

BATON ROUGE - A 48-year-old woman accused of attacking her daughter's roommates with a knife was arrested after police found her pinned to the floor by one of the victims, according to arrest records.

The roommates told sheriff's deputies that Roma Zerangue came to their apartment at 11580 Perkins Road about 3:20 p.m. to pick up clothes for her daughter. She accused the man and woman who shared her daughter's apartment of dealing drugs to her daughter, whom she said was now hospitalized because of the drugs, arrest records show.

The male roommate said he ignored Zerangue and went to his room but she followed him. He said she reached into her purse and pulled a "large kitchen knife while counting down backwards from three while making threats to cut him and (the other roommate)," according to arrest records.

He said that when she counted down to one, he lunged at her and grabbed her wrist to wrest the knife from her hand. He was able to disarm the woman and pin her to the floor, but got several cuts on his hand during the struggle, arrest records show.

Once he had the attacker pinned, he asked the female roommate to call the Sheriff's Office.

Zarangue opted not to talk to investigators and was booked with aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a knife.