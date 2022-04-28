Angola warden reinstated after no wrongdoing found in payroll investigation

ANGOLA, La.- The Louisiana Department of Corrections has reinstated the Angola prison warden, Darrel Vannoy, who was placed on leave last week when officials launched a payroll investigation.

The investigation cleared Vannoy of any wrongdoing, department spokesman Ken Pastorick said in a news release Tuesday evening. However, Pastorick said the department's internal investigation is ongoing.

Department of Corrections officials released little information about the incident that prompted the investigation, saying Vannoy reported an incident pertaining to Angola staff and department payroll administration rules. They have not released the reasoning for Vannoy reporting that he was the only Angola staffer placed on leave.

Department of Corrections officials and Louisiana State Police are leading the investigation, which was first announced Tuesday, March 10.

Seth Smith, chief of operations for DOC, was charged with overseeing Angola during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.